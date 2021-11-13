Family of man killed during KCK crime spree: 'Just a senseless act that happened to a great man'
Family of man killed in KCK crime spree speaks out
Family of man killed in KCK crime spree speaks out
A second-half goal from Jonathan David has put Canada one step closer to the World Cup.
Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was fined US$15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making an obscene gesture during a game against Philadelphia a day earlier.
Scottie Barnes has already made a fan out of Charles Barkley.
Denis Shapovalov advanced to his second straight Stockholm Open final with a 6-4, 7-5 win over fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.
Gary Trent Jr. was asked to take on a bigger defensive role and buy in to the Toronto Raptors' culture. Thus far, he hasn't just met the expectations, he's exceeded them.
The league is in "advanced stages" of its investigation into the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat regarding their deals with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.
Jon Gruden's lawyer accused Roger Goodell and the NFL of leaking the racist and anti-gay emails that led to Gruden's resignation.
Rudy Gobert received the highest fine after the NBA determined he "initiated" the altercation.
Connor McDavid has yet to convince John Tortorella that he can win in the playoffs.
“It is clear to me that Coach Hayford is no longer able to effectively lead this team.”
Marie Hollaway, Kyle Lowry's mom, still has much love for the Raptors.
Pettersson's offensive uptick, the fleeting Troy Terry breakout, and a crowded Dallas Stars goaltending situation highlight this week's takeaways.
The prosecutor in charge of the case said it's possible Aminata Diallo could be brought back into custody.
The players are almost guaranteed to reject MLB's reported proposal.
John Johnson III played with the Rams and with Beckham and isn't too sure how this arrangement will work out.
A.J. Brown revealed on Instagram on Friday night that he nearly committed suicide last year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin got his 742nd career goal, Conor Sheary scored with 1:22 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 Friday night. Garnet Hathaway scored twice to help Washington get its third straight win. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots for his first win since Oct. 29. Sean Kuraly had two goals for Columbus, and Gustav Nyquist also scored. Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves. Ovechkin’s laser shot from the right circle at 10:19 of the first period tied the scor
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored on a glancing header with his first touch of the game in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 on Friday night in a World Cup qualifier. After falling to the Mexicans 2-1 in November 2016 at Columbus, Ohio, the U.S. reverted to the traditional “Dos a Cero” scoreline that marked the four previous home qualifying matchups from 2001-13 — all in Columbus. Still regaining fitness after spraining his l
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 Friday night. Alex DeBrincat also scored and Patrick Kane had two assists as Chicago won its third straight since Derek King replaced the fired Jeremy Colliton as head coach last Saturday. Andrew Ladd scored for the Coyotes and Scott Wedgewood had 27 saves. Arizona fell to 1-12-1 this season, including 0-8-1 on the ro