Family of man hit, killed by woman charged with DUI speaks

A 78-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in Florence, police said. Charles Serra, of Elsmere, was attempting to cross Dixie Highway just south of Industrial Road around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a Dodge Caravan traveling northbound, investigators said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Serra's 95-year-old mother Thelma and brother Michael knew him as Butch. "I worshiped him," Thelma said through tears. "I loved him so much. I couldn't believe it. Why couldn't I have kept him a few more years?"