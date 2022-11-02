Family who lost home in the Mosquito Fire surprised with $12,000 in grocery gift cards

Many families and businesses in Placer and El Dorado counties are still working to recover and rebuild after the Mosquito Fire. In September, the fire destroyed dozens of structures and homes. Mar-Val Food Stores is one of the few grocery stores in the community of Georgetown, which served as an important resource for evacuees and emergency crews during the blaze. "Everything comes and goes from this little store right here," store manager Troy Neidigh said. "It's a huge part of the community." For the NorCal grocery chain's 70th anniversary this year, the family in its third generation of ownership wanted to celebrate in a unique way.