At least one home was destroyed as the Intanko Fire burned in Yuba County, California, on June 8, CBS Sacramento reported.

This clip, from Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, shows a structure burning.

Late on Tuesday, the fire had burned 900 acres and was 40 percent contained, the fire service said. Credit: Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit via Storyful