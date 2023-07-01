Family of Granite Mountain Hotshot uses gratitude to cope with the grief

It's been 10 years since the tragedy of the Yarnell Hill wildfire but for the families of the Granite Mountain Hotshots that day plays on forever. "Sometimes it feels like it was yesterday," says Juliann Ashcraft. "Other times it feels like it was a lifetime ago, just because so much has happened. But you know, the emotion of it is still so real and so raw inside." She tells us on June 30, 2013, her husband Andrew Ashcraft and the rest of the hotshots were just doing what they were trained to do.