Family: Grandmother killed by stray bullet while watching TV on Thanksgiving

CBC

An RCMP constable has told a jury that he was scared during a police operation in July 2018 at a rest stop just west of Whitecourt. Const. Ian Paddick was cross-examined Friday at the trial of two of his fellow officers. Cpl. Randy Stenger and Const. Jessica Brown are charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Clayton Crawford. Paddick, Stenger and Brown were based out of the Whitecourt attachment at the time of the incident. The two accused have pleaded not guilty and their lawyers say