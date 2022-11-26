Family: Grandmother killed by stray bullet while watching TV on Thanksgiving
A family is pleading for justice after, they say, a stray bullet killed a 73-year-old grandmother in her Stuart home while watching TV on Thanksgiving night.
The "Late Show" host read through the day's headlines Wednesday, zeroing in on the embattled Twitter CEO
The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her family's delicious — and meaningful — Thanksgiving celebration in her Instagram Story
An RCMP constable has told a jury that he was scared during a police operation in July 2018 at a rest stop just west of Whitecourt. Const. Ian Paddick was cross-examined Friday at the trial of two of his fellow officers. Cpl. Randy Stenger and Const. Jessica Brown are charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Clayton Crawford. Paddick, Stenger and Brown were based out of the Whitecourt attachment at the time of the incident. The two accused have pleaded not guilty and their lawyers say
The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actor told Insider that she wanted to honor Chadwick Boseman filming the sequel and with her red carpet attire.
Mar-a-Lago is full of Trump admirers, but billionaire Jeff Greene said that the former president's status is what attracts them to the club.
The new project marks the singer's ninth studio album, and a return to songwriting and producing. It will include "Dear Ben Pt. II"
All eyes were on the British royals earlier this month when they attended the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. But there’s one family member who received the wrong kind of attention. King Charles’s uncle, Prince Edward, suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction at the highly publicized event. At one point, the Duke of Kent appeared on the balcony next to Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. Prince Edward was wearing his military uniform, but it was noticeably missing a butt
Former Yeezy and Adidas staffers said Kanye West created a toxic environment at the brand. One former employee accused him of "playing mind games."
The water is only about 4 feet deep, witnesses say.
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit
While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.
Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.
Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.
TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his
On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng
BOSTON (AP) — Joely Rodríguez agreed to a 2 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, a deal that includes a team option for 2024. Rodríguez gets a $1.5 million salary next year, and the Red Sox option is for $4.25 million with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses each year for games pitched: $50,000 each for 30 and each additional 10 through 70. In 2023, he also can earn $800,000 in roster bonuses: $200,000 apiece for 30, 60, 90 and 120 active da
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D