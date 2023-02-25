Family, friends walk streets of Bricktown after stabbing occurred overnight

Reuters Videos

STORY: The T-72 tank was destroyed on March 31 last year in the battle for Kyiv on the outskirts of the village of Dmytrivka, close to Bucha. It will spend the weekend in front of the Russian embassy in the center of Berlin as part of a protest organised by Enno Lenze and Wieland Giebel.Ukraine supporters around the world on lit up landmark monuments, held vigils and prepared new sanctions in a collective show of support on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.There were no major public events to mark the anniversary on Friday (February 24) in Russia, which set off fireworks on Thursday (February 23) for the annual "Defenders of the Fatherland" holiday and held a pop concert on Wednesday (February 22) attended by President Vladimir Putin.