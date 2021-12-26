Family and friends bid farewell to Desmond Tutu

Dr Ramphela Mamphele, co-ordinator of Tutu's office, said the family was resting and had made peace with the fact they should "let him go", adding "we cannot expect a man who's given so much of his life to be there forever."

Speaking of the Archbishop's last moments, Mamphele said Tutu was "very frail in the end."

In Cape Town, locals laid flowers as they said goodbye to one of the icons of the struggle against apartheid in the country. At the city's St. George's cathedral, where Tutu had been a regular fixture, flowers were laid next to his photograph.