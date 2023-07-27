Family friend speaks on Alicia Navarro
ABC15 speaks with a family friend who had just spoken with Alicia's mom prior to the teen being located safe in Montana.
ABC15 speaks with a family friend who had just spoken with Alicia's mom prior to the teen being located safe in Montana.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — They almost did it, even without their best forwards. Netherlands got ahead of the United States early Thursday and then withstood a flurry of U.S. attacks to preserve a 1-1 draw in its rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. The Dutch entered the match with a weakened attack. Vivianne Miedema, the country's all-time leading women’s scorer, is out of the tournament entirely with a torn ACL. After coach Andries Jonker selected Lineth Beerensteyn for the team’s
Spotify has taken a €39m (£34m) hit on podcasts after ditching a string of deals including its high-profile tie-up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Hogan's third engagement comes more than a year after he and Daily first began dating
The ‘90210’ actress posted a time-lapse of her swim to Instagram
Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock co-starred together in the 2009 rom-com "The Proposal" with Betty White, Mary Steenburgen, Malin Akerman and more
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 53rd birthday by sharing a photo of herself in her birthday suit for JLo Beauty. Lopez rang in her 54th year with another sultry shot.
Hot child in the city.
American Idol season 22 is almost here, and the show just revealed that Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will be returning, as will Ryan Seacrest as the host.
The TLC star, 52, sported a red highlighted bob in a new selfie on Instagram
Christina Hall redesigned her daughter Taylor's bedroom in a new episode of HGTV's Christina on the Coast. Taylor said the original floral wallpaper was ugly.
‘She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to,’ says Menkes
Critics have accused the Kardashian-Jenner sisters of lying about their cosmetic work and trying to capitalize on a cultural shift.
The royal family's "three musketeers" era didn't last.
The singer partied it up with Karol G during her friend Gomez's birthday party last weekend
Prince George and Princess Charlotte both went on tour as toddlers, but Prince Louis hasn't made a similar overseas appearance
Jennifer Lopez reveals her natural hair length in a recent Instagram selfie. She sports the extension-free look paired with a glowy full-face makeup beat.
She’s entered her skater-girl era.
This probably isn't doing much to help build bridges.
This hot new bombshell is about to make some waves
"We just don't order in as a family," the 'And Just Like That…' star said during an appearance on the the iHeartPodcast 'Table for Two'