Family friend speaks on Alicia Navarro

The Canadian Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — They almost did it, even without their best forwards. Netherlands got ahead of the United States early Thursday and then withstood a flurry of U.S. attacks to preserve a 1-1 draw in its rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. The Dutch entered the match with a weakened attack. Vivianne Miedema, the country's all-time leading women’s scorer, is out of the tournament entirely with a torn ACL. After coach Andries Jonker selected Lineth Beerensteyn for the team’s