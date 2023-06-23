Family Forced to Dive Into Reservoir When Boat Bursts Into Flames

A boat burst into flames on Geist Reservoir, Indiana, on Thursday, June 23, forcing a family of four to jump into the water, according to Fishers Fire Department.

Writing on Facebook, the fire department said: "At approximately 5:30 Thursday evening, a family took their boat onto Geist Reservoir and shortly after, had to jump from the boat due to flames coming from the engine.

“A nearby boat saw what was happening and were able to rescue the four victims who had minor injuries. The Fishers Public Safety boat arrived with firefighters and extinguished the flames.”

Video posted by the fire department shows the boat reigniting due to a heat source as it is pulled into Geist Marina. Credit: Fishers Fire Department via Storyful