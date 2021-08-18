Family of Five Rescued From Summit in England's Lake District

A family of five was rescued in Cumbria, near the summit of England’s sixth-highest mountain, late on Tuesday, August 17, after night fell and a storm hit, prompting them to call for help, a mountain rescue group said.

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) said the family were found close to the summit of Skiddaw, in the Lake District National Park, thanks to a phone signal providing their precise location. A shelter was quickly set up and warm and waterproof clothing was provided to give the family some relief from driving wind and rain, the team said. Chemical heat blankets and high-energy food were also provided before the eight-person rescue team walked the family back down the mountain to safety.

“An awaiting ambulance checked all family members over before a team member drove them back to their own car located below Whitewater Dash,” Keswick MRT wrote on Facebook. “There was plenty of time to start to educate the family about route choice, conditions, timing, navigation, clothing, equipment and decision making. Hopefully a valuable lesson was learnt. The outcome could have been quite different had they not managed to call for help.”

The low temperature that day was 53 degrees Fahrenheit (11.7 Celsius) according to reports. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team via Storyful