Family of five dies after condo fire

A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at a resort south of Cancun. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. The victim's family later confirmed that she was Kiara Agnew, 23, of Dawson Creek in northeast B.C. CBC News has reached out to police forces to confirm the suspect's identity. Prosecutors said the death occurred in the Mayan Riviera, the stretch of coast south of Cancun. L