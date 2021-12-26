Family Finds Creative Way to Include Member With COVID-19 in Holiday Celebrations

A Long Island family found a creative way to include a relative who tested positive for COVID-19 in celebrations this festive season.

This video, shot by Crista LaRock at her home in New Hyde Park, New York, shows her family gathered around their dining table on Christmas Eve. However, her sister is seated inside a clear plastic capsule.

“My sister got covid but we still wanted to safely include her in our holiday plans,” LaRock told Storyful. She added that everyone in the video “all live together and there were no extended family there.”

“We included my sister in a way that worked for us!” LaRock said. Credit: Crista LaRock via Storyful