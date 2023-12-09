Family of fallen officer reacts to 4S Ranch shooting
Family member of a fallen San Diego Police Department officer reacts to the shooting that happened late Thursday night, where an SDPD police sergeant was shot in the head.
Family member of a fallen San Diego Police Department officer reacts to the shooting that happened late Thursday night, where an SDPD police sergeant was shot in the head.
A 9-year-old boy critically injured last week in an alleged DUI crash in Shawnee has died from his injuries, his family said in an online post.
LGBTQ+ activists in Minnesota want prosecutors to treat the killing of a trans woman in Minneapolis as a hate crime, and they want lawmakers to strengthen legal safeguards to protect a community that's disproportionately the target of violence. Savannah Ryan Williams, 38, was shot in the head at close range last month. Prosecutors this week charged Damarean Kaylon Bible, 25, with second-degree murder.
State Rep. Leigh Finke, the first openly transgender legislator to serve in Minnesota, spoke out after Savannah Williams' death.
The deceased were identified by family as Stuart Rouse, 64, Cristina Rouse, 63, Eric Rouse, 57, Kristina Rouse, 33, and Melissa Rouse, 19
Truly, there is something for everyone here.
Matt Rogers appeared on the 'Behind the Table' podcast and said he stopped watching the show for a while due to 'anxiety' he felt over the prior table dynamic.
The incident was captured on surveillance footage at the Michigan store.
An accounting professor slammed allegations against the former president as ‘absurd’
The arrested Minnesota man said in a phone call with his dad he “knew he wasn’t God, but he ‘had to do it.”
A 20-year-old student from India was allegedly held captive for several months by his cousin and two other men across multiple Ohio homes
The previously missing firearms have been located in Oregon and will soon be in the hands of probation officers The post Danny Masterson Being Moved to State Prison After 8 Missing Guns Accounted For appeared first on TheWrap.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press. The gunman was killed in a shootout with law enforcement, police said. The attack at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people in a 2017 mass shooti
EDMONTON — Police say a woman has died after Edmonton officers used a stun gun then shot her while conducting a wellness check. Police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the woman’s death. The police service says officers were called Wednesday to check on the welfare of a woman at a multi-unit dwelling. Police say no one answered the door when officers arrived. They say there was a concern for the woman’s health and safety, so officers entered her unit. Police say sh
Leonard Thuo Mwithiga was arrested in Putnam, Conn., on Monday
Stephanie Langlitz, now 36, was a 14-year-old high school freshman when her Spanish teacher groomed her into a sexual relationship that lasted from 2002 to 2004
Toronto police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy last Sunday as a homicide.In a news release Friday, police said they received a medical call to a home in the area of Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 3. When they arrived on scene, police said a 3-year-old boy was found and pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say the toddler was left in the care of woman who was not related to the child the day before.They said the toddler and the woman entered an "organizati
NEWMARKET, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating after a man was allegedly shot by police in the stairwell of a Newmarket apartment building. York Regional Police say officers responded to multiple calls for screaming and a loud disturbance at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when they located a 37-year-old man in the stairwell. The Special Investigations Unit says the man was shot by police and died at the scene. Police say a woman was also taken to hospital from the scene with non
PARIS (AP) — A French juvenile court on Friday convicted six teenagers for their roles in the 2020 beheading of a teacher by an Islamic extremist, an attack that shocked the country and shone a light on the real-world dangers of online hate speech. Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was killed near his school after showing his class cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a debate on free expression. Attacker Abdoullakh Anzorov, a young Chechen who had become radicalized, was killed b
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election. The new charges — three felonies and six misdemeanors — are in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018. They come after the implosion of a plea deal over the summer that would
Brianna, 16, was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife during a ‘frenzied’ attack near Warrington in February.