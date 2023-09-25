Family demands justice for daughter

Associated Press

Authorities rescued a 17-year-old boy in Southern California after he was kidnapped and held hostage for four days by captors who threatened to harm him if his family did not pay a $500,000 ransom. The teen was rescued Friday after law enforcement tracked him and his three kidnappers to a motel in Santa Maria, a city about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The nightmare began Monday morning, when the kidnappers caused a car crash in San Bernardino County, roughly 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Sant Maria, and abducted the teen when he got out of his vehicle to look at the damage, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.