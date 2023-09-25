Family demands justice for daughter
Family demands justice for daughter
Police are investigating what caused the rifle to fire.
The body in the mouth of the alligator was identified as Sabrina Peckham, 41, who was previously caught trespassing onto a nearby Florida wetland.
The former special agent in charge of the FBI's field office in New York pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of concealing information from the bureau.
Alice, who was 16 while with Russell Brand, wrote in The Sunday Times that it should be illegal for people over 21 to have sex with someone under 18.
Andrei Medvedev's lawyer said the arrest was a misunderstanding and that the ex-Wagner boss had not intended to cross the Russian border.
Jaylee Chillson, a teenage runaway, fatally shot herself in front of a local deputy, after the sheriff wanted to take her home
“When we get a call like that, everything else stops.”
The 50-pound dog, named Rusty, was not acting aggressive, outlets report.
A spokesperson for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Sharday McDonald was booked for criminal mistreatment and tampering with a witness
The children were found at an address in Essex on Sunday.
Investigators currently believe that there are more victims who were affected by the scam.
Soldiers will be drafted in to replace armed police officers following a mass walkout by firearms teams to protest against the decision to charge one of their colleagues with murder.
B.C.'s prosecution service has approved two criminal charges against 25-year-old man Nicholas Bellemare in the slaying of an RCMP officer on Friday.Bellemare faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as a second count of attempted murder with a firearm.Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien was shot dead while executing a search warrant on Friday around 10 a.m. in Coquitlam, B.C., a city of 150,000 about 25 kilometres east of Vancouver.In a statement Saturday afternoon, the Integrated Homicide
Authorities rescued a 17-year-old boy in Southern California after he was kidnapped and held hostage for four days by captors who threatened to harm him if his family did not pay a $500,000 ransom. The teen was rescued Friday after law enforcement tracked him and his three kidnappers to a motel in Santa Maria, a city about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The nightmare began Monday morning, when the kidnappers caused a car crash in San Bernardino County, roughly 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Sant Maria, and abducted the teen when he got out of his vehicle to look at the damage, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week. Police say the girl was walking home with her bicycle in the Fountain Lake neighbourhood near 43 Avenue and 33 Street between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when she was pulled into a white van by a man and sexually assaulted. After the reported assault, police say the suspect pushed the girl out of the vehicle and took off. The suspect is described as male, betwe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey announced on Saturday that he will run against Sen. Robert Menendez in the state’s Democratic primary for Senate next year, saying he feels compelled to run against the three-term senator after he and his wife were indicted on sweeping corruption charges. Kim’s surprise announcement came as a growing number of Democrats are calling for Menendez to step down. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman became the first Democratic senator to do so, and several me
New York resident Jonathan Munafo landed two blows before he "slunk away" with the officer's shield during the 2021 riot.
STORY: The puppet master, identified only as Carlos "N" under Mexican norms, allegedly used the "demon doll" to scare people and demand money, local media reported.Both were charged with disturbing the peace and putting others' integrity at risk.One officer at the police department in Monclova, in Coahuila state, was seen laughing as she held up the long knife taken from Chucky. Mexican media reported the officer who put Chucky in cuffs was later reprimanded for not taking her job seriously.Carlos "N" was later released, local outlets reported, though the Chucky doll's whereabouts are still unknown.
Portland’s ‘Baby Precious’ identified after more than a decade, suspect arrestedKPTV FOX 12 Oregon
Authorities say a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm after a 15-year-old who was shot in the chest died.