The family of Paul Whelan, the Novi native that has been detained in Russia since December of 2018 says they haven't heard from him in a week. He had reportedly been moved to a prison hospital, but the lack of communication is unusual the family says. They are now worried for Paul's safety. According to the family, Whelan told his family if they don’t hear from him in more than three days to call the U.S. Embassy. As of today, it’s been seven.