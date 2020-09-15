Family of Carole Baskin's missing husband buys commercial during 'DWTS' premiere

Carole Baskin made her dancing debut on the Season 29 premiere of 'Dancing With the Stars' Monday night, where the mysterious disappearance of her husband Don Lewis, and accusations that Baskin was involved in his alleged murder, continued to haunt her.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that the Lewis family had purchased commercial time during the premiere and, sure enough, the special message aired in select markets during the first break. The spot opened with Lewis's three daughters Gale, Lynda and Donna explaining how much they miss their dad and how they "need to know what happened" to him. Anne, Lewis's former assistant, also made an appearance stating, "All we're asking is justice for Don." Finally, all four women were beside the Lewis family attorney, John M. Phillips, as he stated, "Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers. They deserve justice. Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?" Donna then revealed that a $100,000 reward has been funded for those who may have tips regarding Lewis's disappearance.

Viewers could not get enough of Lewis's family's savagery airing the commercial before Baskin's performance and quickly took to Twitter to express their amusement. While most pointed out how "savage" the Lewis family was, one person shared how "Tiger King is the gift that keeps on giving."

As for her performance, no opportunity was missed as Baskin danced to "Eye of the Tiger," which was very fitting.

In the end, Baskin scored an 11/30. While it may not have been the best performance of the night, it was definitely one of the most entertaining.