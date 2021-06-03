Family Car 'Summer Adventure' of 9-Year-Old Driver and 4-Year-Old Sister Ends in Crash

Police in Salt Lake City got quite the surprise early on June 2 when they arrived at the scene of a traffic collision to find a nine-year-old driver behind the wheel of one vehicle, and her four-year-old sister as the passenger.

This clip, posted by the West Valley City Police Department on Twitter, shows police officers arriving at the site of the crash at South Frontage Road and South 3230 West.

Police said the girls took the keys to the car while their parents were sleeping. They then drove 10 miles from their home in West Jordan, before exiting a freeway, hopping a median strip, and colliding with a semi-truck.

The girls told police they were heading to California because they wanted to “swim in the ocean.” Though the car suffered serious damage and the semi-truck had to be towed, no one was injured. Credit: West Valley City Police Department via Storyful