Family calling for change to Mesa intersection where woman was killed

ABC News

New details have emerged in the mass shooting that left three people dead and six others injured at a popular bar in Southern California on Wednesday night, which police say was carried out by a retired police sergeant. At a press conference on Thursday afternoon in Orange County, California, Sheriff Don Barnes said they believe the shooter -- 59-year-old former police sergeant John Snowling, who is now deceased -- traveled from Ohio amid an ongoing dispute over divorcing his wife in the run-up to the incident at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon. Barnes said that, based on witness statements, the suspect walked into the bar with two firearms in his possession and went directly to his estranged wife.