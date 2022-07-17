Family buries 4-year-old girl killed by Russian missile

STORY: Ukraine condemned the strike as a war crime, saying it had killed at least 23 people, including Liza, who had Down's Syndrome, and two other children. Scores more were wounded, including Liza's mother, Iryna Dmitrieva.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it hit a military target.

Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people about 125 miles (200 km) southwest of Kyiv, is far from the eastern frontlines of the conflict.

Valeria Korol, a speech therapist at the LOGO Club children's center, where Liza saw specialists shortly before she was killed Thursday, told Reuters the child's mother sought safety in Vinnytsia after the war started.

"Liza began treatment in our centre when she was two-and-a-half-years-old. She and her mother lived in Vinnytsia at the time. Then they moved to Kyiv and lived there for a while. I understand they returned back to Vinnytsia to live in what they thought would be a safe place and started therapy sessions again, and recently attended them regularly," she said.

Liza was known as "Sunny Flower" at the children's center.

