Family brings mariachis to husband, father at Stockton hospital

While visitors aren’t allowed in many healthcare facilities during the COVID restrictions, one Stockton family found a way to honor their husband and father on his birthday. For special occasions, including birthdays, the Cano family has hired the Pedro Medina Mariachis to serenade the honored guest. Seventy-two-year Tomas Cano is recovering from a stroke at the creekside center in north Stockton. His family didn’t want him to miss celebrating his birthday, so he was able to briefly come out of the facility and listen to his favorite group ’’So we are unable to see him and I understand the need for social distance, you know, patients here need to be protected. They need to be safe,” said David Cano, Tomas Cano’s son. “We can’t go to him but maybe we can get some music to him and lift his spirits and have him feel a little better. He is known for his parties,’ David Cano said.