Family of Bears Spotted Hiding in Tree in Virginia Neighborhood

A family of black bears took shelter in a tree in Chesapeake, Virginia, for hours on Tuesday, December 28, before climbing down to roam the residential neighborhood, according to local news reports.

The bears were aptly spotted on Bruin Drive, where they had become local “stars” while hanging out in the tree, WAVY reported.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources decided against using tranquilizers, which would bring risks and prove to be difficult given the height of the tree, according to WAVY.

Footage and pictures taken by the Chesapeake Police show the sow and her three cubs voluntarily leaving their hangout after night had fallen. Credit: Chesapeake Police via Storyful