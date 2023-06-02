Family attend's graduation of teen killed in Sacramento County shooting

What was supposed to be a long-awaited day of celebration for the Scott family was instead a day of mourning on Thursday. Billy Scott, 18, and two other people were in a car in the North Highlands area late Wednesday night when a person in another car shot at them, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The driver of the car, Billy — who was shot in the leg — drove to the corner of Grand Avenue and Marysville Boulevard, where they flagged down an officer with the Twin Rivers Unified School District.