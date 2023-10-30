Family of Ashley Bush reflects on tragic death 1 year later

Associated Press

Iranian authorities arrested a leading human rights lawyer Sunday after she attended the funeral of a teenage girl who died after being injured weeks ago in a mysterious incident on Tehran’s Metro. The report by the semiofficial Fars news agency, which is close to the country's security forces, said authorities detained Nasrin Sotoudeh on a charge of violating Iran's mandatory headscarf, or hijab, law. Many other Iranian news outlets republished the report and said there were multiple arrests at the funeral of Armita Geravanad, who also was not wearing a headscarf at the time she was injured.