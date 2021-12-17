Family of 6 displaced after house fire in Phoenix
A family of 6 is displaced after a attic fire sparked in the middle of the night.
A family of 6 is displaced after a attic fire sparked in the middle of the night.
Jonathan Drouin was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Canadiens beat the Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in an empty Bell Centre.
The All-Pro tight end had a career-high 191 receiving yards.
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Parham was announced to be in stable condition hours later.
The NBA and NBPA want players to undergo testing more often during the holidays.
Byron Leftwich played for the franchise and has had championship success in Tampa Bay. But he's hardly alone in the candidate pool.
Baker Mayfield isn't happy with the way the NFL handled the Browns' COVID-19 situation.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
Shaquille O'Neal wants to get in better shape before he turns 50.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
Bills fans channeled their anger into donations in honor of what they saw as a missed call in a close game.
The Leafs went from being outplayed and losing to being outplayed and winning. Last postseason's disaster means management refuse to take the first place standing as proof they've solved all flaws.
Minty Bets and Frank Schwab toss out two bets apiece ahead of the massive week 15 NFL slate. The duo covers the Cowboys, Bengals. Panthers, Steelers, Titans and more. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.
In the late 1990s, then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue initiated meetings with minority assistant coaches throughout the league. Tagliabue sought input on why so few of them were being considered for head coaching and even coordinator positions. One of the men he met with was Ted Cottrell, whose defenses in Buffalo were so prepared and efficient that they dominated an AFC East that included Dan Marino quarterbacking the Miami Dolphins. Cottrell, who never landed that head coach position despite
Minty Bets and Frank Schwab toss out two bets apiece ahead of the massive week 15 NFL slate. The duo covers the Cowboys, Bengals. Panthers, Steelers, Titans and more. Create a BetMGM account and place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you get your bet amount, up to $1,000, added back to your account in free bets. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOO to get started or use promo code YAHOO when making your first deposit.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — (Editor's Note: As part of its 75th-anniversary celebration, the NBA compiled a roster of 75 players who, according to the league, were “selected for being pioneers that have helped shape, define, and redefine the game.” Missing from that list was Spencer Haywood, the trailblazing forward who grew up picking cotton in Mississippi and wound up reshaping the league in a way that many take for granted today. With the help of the owner of the Seattle SuperSonics, Haywood sued the le
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley did not apologize because he isn't sorry. The Los Angeles Chargers' rookie head coach did not lament leaving a bunch of probable points on the field Thursday night because he didn't regret it. For as long as Staley is in charge, he vows the Bolts are going to be highly aggressive on fourth downs — even after that defiant mentality left the football world wondering whether it cost Los Angeles a crucial game against Kansas City, the team it's trying to dethr
L.A.'s rookie head coach left a lot of points on the field by attempting fourth-down conversions instead of field goals Monday night. It may have cost his team the game, but his players love the aggressive mindset he's establishing.