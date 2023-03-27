Family of 15-year-old killed in skiing accident at Pats Peak remember him as a kind and loving boy

Storyful

A vehicle was sent flying several feet into the air after being hit by a tire from an adjacent vehicle on the Ronald Reagan Freeway in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, on Thursday, March 23.Video recorded by Anoop Khatra’s Tesla dash camera shows the loose tire shoot off a truck and go underneath the vehicle, propelling it in the air and flipping it upside down.In a statement to Storyful, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said there were no major injuries following the incident.Khatra said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and that they walked away without major injuries after the accident.Storyful has requested further comment from LAPD. Credit: Anoop Khatra via Storyful