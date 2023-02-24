Family of 12-year-old auto theft suspect call for charges against vehicle owner who killed him

CBC

Saint John police say Sarah Belzil, who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Justin Breau, has turned herself in. On Wednesday, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Belzil on a charge of first-degree murder. Belzil will appear in court on Friday. She is the fifth person arrested in relation to Breau's murder in August of 2022. Four men have been charged with first-degree murder so far. A fifth man has been at large since a warrant was issued for his arrest in late January, acco