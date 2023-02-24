Family of 12-year-old auto theft suspect call for charges against vehicle owner who killed him
The family of a 12-year-old auto theft suspect who was shot and killed by the vehicle owner say the man should face criminal charges.
Grace Beahm Alford/AP/ShutterstockAfter almost two years of speculation and a stunning fall from grace as a once-prominent South Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh finally took the stand Thursday to provide a jaw-dropping testimony in his double murder trial, including admitting to stealing from clients and conceding that he’d lied about his whereabouts on the night of the murders because of drug-induced paranoia.“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh told a packed Colleton County courtroom, four weeks into
A man suspected of killing a woman on Wednesday in Florida returned to the scene of the crime hours later and gunned down a television reporter and a nine-year-old girl, authorities said.
"He had more than one picture of her," a source told People in a report published on Wednesday. "It was clear that he was paying attention to her."
Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin last November
Ellen Gilland was accused of killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach, then pointing a gun at hospital workers and police.
Police say 27 suspects, including members of outlaw biker gangs, have been arrested following a joint investigation that led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a dozen firearms. The 13-month investigation into drug and gun smuggling, dubbed Project Coyote, involved Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as officers in Belleville, Toronto and Windsor. They're motivated by profit and seem to stop at nothing to get it. - OPP Chief Supt. Paul Mackey Three members of the Hells Angels and three member
Attorneys for a man shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 are asking a federal judge to give them more time to serve Rittenhouse with a civil lawsuit, alleging that he is purposefully trying to evade them. Attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz filed the request on Wednesday, the deadline that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman had given them to serve the lawsuit on Rittenhouse and the other defendants. Grosskreutz added Rittenhouse as a defendant last week in the lawsuit that also targets the city of Kenosha and local officials.
A teenager has been charged as an adult in the case of Madison Brooks, a Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped then left on the side of a road where she was struck and killed by a car. A grand jury indicted Desmond Carter, 17, Wednesday on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. The Associated Press does not normally name juveniles accused of a crime but is identifying Carter because he has been formally charged as an adult.
An officer from Lancashire Police faces investigation over the case of young mother Kiena Dawes, who took her own life last July.
The attorney general of California on Tuesday announced felony charges against a man found with a large cache of illegal firearms at his residence.
The individual accused of fatally shooting five people inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last year was due in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to try the suspect for murder. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been held without bond at the El Paso County jail since being arrested and has been charged with 323 criminal counts stemming from the Nov. 19 rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Clad in body armor and armed with a handgun and an AR-15-style assault rifle, Aldrich opened fire indiscriminately on club patrons, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Saint John police say Sarah Belzil, who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Justin Breau, has turned herself in. On Wednesday, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Belzil on a charge of first-degree murder. Belzil will appear in court on Friday. She is the fifth person arrested in relation to Breau's murder in August of 2022. Four men have been charged with first-degree murder so far. A fifth man has been at large since a warrant was issued for his arrest in late January, acco
William Sandeson has another legal battle on his hands; this time over money. Sandeson was convicted on Saturday of second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson in August of 2015. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April. Samson's mother, Linda Boutilier and her other son, Connor Samson, also launched a wrongful death suit against Sandeson in December over Taylor Samson's death. As part of that lawsuit, Boutilier's lawyer, James Goodwin, sought and was granted a temporary injunction to pre
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two mechanics and a truck driver are facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in Newfoundland involving a tractor-trailer that investigators say was improperly inspected and had mechanical issues. The collision between the truck and a sedan on June 7, 2022, claimed the life of a 56-year-old man from St. John’s, who was the sole occupant of the car. Police say the victim died at the scene on Peacekeepers Way, in Conception Bay South, which is southwest of St. John's. The
Fox NewsFox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday accused “wiccan” Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the Georgia grand jury that recommended multiple indictments in its investigation of Donald Trump’s 2020 election meddling, of leading a “witch hunt.”“According to her Pinterest account, she is a big fan of witchcraft,” Watters remarked, honing in on the same personal details that right-wing activist Charlie Kirk did earlier in the day. “She’s a wiccan, it looks like, and now she’s leading a differen
Johannes P. Christo/ReutersThe 7-year-old daughter of Heather Mack, the 27-year-old American heiress convicted in 2014 in Indonesia and waiting trial in the U.S. for the murder of her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack, has finally been given a guardian. Estelle “Stella” Schaeffer will live with Mack’s maternal cousin Lisa Hellmann in Colorado, a court has decided. The child was born in Kerobokan Female Prison after her then 18-year-old mother and 21-year-old father Tommy Schaeffer were convicted of k
CALGARY — Police say a 36-year-old man is facing assault charges after an alleged hate-motivated attack earlier this year at a Calgary bus shelter. They say a woman was standing at the bus shelter on Jan. 13 when a man slapped her phone out of her grasp before biting her hand and yelling racist slurs at her. They say three bystanders helped the woman to safety and called police. Once on scene, police say officers found a suspect and took him into custody. Police say in a news release that the ca
The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday for a man on Arizona's death row who wants a new sentencing hearing because jurors in his case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The 5-4 decision written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor likely means that John Montenegro Cruz will get a new penalty phase of his trial where it is made clear to jurors that he is ineligible for parole if he is sentenced to life in prison, instead of death. The case is important not only for Cruz, but also for other Arizona death row inmates.