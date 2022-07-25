Families wait it out after evacuating due to Oak Fire
California's largest wildfire this season has forced thousands of families out of their homes. The Oak Fire started burning in Mariposa County on Friday. Lisa Benson of Jerseydale said she and her children already happened to be on the road to South Lake Tahoe on Friday when the fire broke out. “We were in Lodi, and we were on our way up to Tahoe for a ‘rest and relaxation trip that Hannah earned by selling 4,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies,” Benson said, motioning toward her daughter.