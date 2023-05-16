Families of two students killed in Starts Right Here shooting sue Will Keeps for negligence
Richard Gere's family enjoyed a beachy Mother's Day, as seen in wife Alejandra Silva's Instagram post on Sunday
Solomiia Demianova struggled when she started kindergarten in Fort Simpson, N.W.T. "First when I get here, I cry because I didn't know how to speak English," she said. Her mom, Varvara Mnatsakanian, wrote phrases like "I want to drink" on Solomiia's palm to show her teachers. Now, Solomiia, 6, can have full conversations in English. The mother and daughter pair have called Fort Simpson home for the past year after fleeing the war in Ukraine. Community is 'precious' They had help locally from the
Miley Cyrus promoted her album Endless Summer Vacation with sexy pics on the Instagram timeline, posting a shot of herself in nothing but a pair of jeans.
“If you can’t accept me, you will lose me forever.” My undeniably female child came out at the age of 12, during lockdown, in a letter to me and her father, first as “nonbinary” and later as a “transboy”. For clarity, I shall call her “she” and “Jo” here throughout, but she demanded a new name and pronouns and immediate acceptance on threat of withdrawing all communication and love.
'Flipping El Moussa' star Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram to celebrate his wife Heather. See the sweet photos and read the caption here.
Meri Brown confirmed her split from her longtime husband, Kody Brown, in January
The internet's murmurs of dating rumors between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian got some serious cold water tossed on them by Brady's rep, Page Six, and Entertainment Tonight this afternoon.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went for a date in Santa Barbara at Sushi Bar, she was wearing a chocolate brown wraparound dress with long sleeves.
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on going from bonus mom to mom of a newborn in the last year
He said he’d divorce her aunt for her before the road trip from Tennessee to New Mexico, prosecutors say.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabriel Paboga said his wife Isabel Posada makes "a beautiful bride and amazing mother" on their first wedding anniversary
'Home Town' star Erin Napier spent a special morning with her daughter, Helen, at a "Muffins with Mom" celebration. See the sweet post here.
The Bachelor alum and political strategist got married during a 3-day wedding celebration that included a performance by Stanford University's Artistic Swimmers and a disco-themed pool party
Hilary Swank is soaking up the special moments as a new mom of two
"I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids," Trump posted to Instagram
"Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for 💕," The Daisy Jones & The Six star wrote
"There were mutual adult decisions made by two people who lied profusely, mainly to my wife," Carl Lentz says in FX's The Secrets of Hillsong, premiering Friday
Last night's BAFTA TV Awards provided plenty of celebrity red-carpet fashion, including Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton's co-ordinating outfits.
One person who has no mixed feelings about Oussama is Debbie's son Julien, who tells his almost-stepfather to "quit preying on elderly women"
