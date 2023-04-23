Families try to raise awareness for dangers of fentanyl by putting up billboards in OKC
Families try to raise awareness for dangers of fentanyl by putting up billboards in OKC
Families try to raise awareness for dangers of fentanyl by putting up billboards in OKC
Bryan and Sarah Baeumler were judges on Battle on the Beach Season 2. Now, after their Rock the Block Season 4 run, they're returning to the beach.
Donald Trump is to publish a personal letter from the King without the monarch’s permission, the Telegraph understands.
CNNWhen pressed on abortion rights during a tense CNN interview on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) snapped at his host and resorted to oft-used Republican attacks against the media.Appearing on State of the Union, Graham was asked by host Dana Bash about his friend Donald Trump’s position that access to abortion is a states’ issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—a position incongruent with Graham’s desire for a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks.“It’s a human rights issue,” Gr
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown dropped *all* of our jaws this weekend in a white bikini and pearl cover up when her fiancè Jake Bongiovi posted an adorable mirror selfie of the two of them. See the look and shop our dupes below to recreate it for yourself.
Shocking incident took place in Broward County after workers mistakenly stepped onto property
Six cattle in Madison County were found dead under suspicious circumstances, with "no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass," officials said.
NEOM, Mohammed bin Salman's trillion-dollar project, will combine luxury and totalitarian surveillance, researchers are warning.
Three men entered my home one night. I was stripped, beaten and raped. But the physical injuries weren't going to end my life. It was my silence.
The former president touted his success in Florida while taking a swipe at the governor on Friday.
The “Air” director confounded Drew Barrymore this week with a hard-to-stomach fact about his celebrity spouse.
Streaming platform Netflix has announced a history-making change for its subscribers and has cancelled its DVD postal offering.
A smiling Prince Louis has been photographed being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother ahead of his fifth birthday.
Ron DeSantis had a clear mission as he prepared to leave his governor’s mansion in Jacksonville, Florida for Washington this week.
Russian forces have set thousands of land mines and booby traps across Ukraine, causing hundreds of military and civilian casualties.
The former president asked a Fort Myers crowd if they wanted a slice after he'd taken a bite of it.
Carlita Victoria told Insider her boyfriend refused to be featured on her social media pages. She took it as a sign that he was cheating and broke up with him.
Surveillance images show suspect carrying victim to a minivan
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are husband and wife. Today, the gymnast, 26, and her now-husband, 27, announced that they have officially tied the knot. And fortunately for fans, the pair shared plenty of photos on social media, complete with pics of Biles's stunning wedding dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles Owens (@simonebiles) In the first image of Biles's Instagram slideshow, the duo holds hands as Owens pumps his fist into the air in celebration. The Olympian
Russian deserters are being imprisoned by their own army in medieval-style pits with metal grilles on top.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a cozy stroll together in New York City wearing matching navy and white and holding hands.