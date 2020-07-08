Families Forced to Throw Children From Balconies as Deadly Fire Hits Phoenix Apartments

A number of children jumped or were thrown to safety from the upper floors of a Phoenix, Arizona, apartment building on July 3, as a deadly fire damaged eight homes.

This video shows children dropping to safety, caught in a sheet by people below.

Two children were critically injured in one of the apartments and their mother was killed in the fire. The woman threw her 3-year-old boy from a balcony before her death. Both of her children were critically injured, according to local news.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire. Bystanders helped people get out of the apartments before fire crews arrived, KVOA reported.

“Eight units in total [were] affected by this fire and the residents [worked] with Phoenix Fire Dept Crisis Response units, occupant services, and the Red Cross to obtain shelter for the evening,” Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Captain Kenny Overton told AZ Central.

“No firefighters were injured during this incident and the cause of the fire will be under investigation,” they reported. Credit: @cinnamommi via Storyful