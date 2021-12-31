Families Evacuate Chuck E Cheese in Superior as Wildfires Rage in Colorado's Boulder County

Dramatic footage shows the moment families fled a Chuck E Cheese restaurant, as wildfires broke out in Boulder County, Colorado, on Thursday, December 30.

This video, filmed by Jason Fletcher, shows families with young children leaving the store in Superior, Colorado, and frantically running to their cars into cloudy smoke to escape the wildfires.

Colorado Gov Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon, as fire spread was exacerbated by strong winds that reached up to 110 mph.

The Marshall Fire was an estimated 1,600 acres in size by Thursday afternoon.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said residents should “leave immediately” if they see fire in their area. Credit: Jason Fletcher via Storyful