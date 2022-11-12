Families in Dixon remember loved ones on Veteran' Day
At the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, there is a sea of patriotism. There are names of heroes forever etched in stone. Each of them has their own story. "He served in the Vietnam War, but was stationed in Germany," said widow Vicki Staley. "We are still married." Ronald Lee Staley was an Army vet who died unexpectedly five years ago. He and Vicki were married for 41 years. At the cemetery, you'll find husbands, wives, brothers and sisters who had a duty to serve. You'll also find loved ones who have their own obligations.