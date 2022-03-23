Families, daycares prepare for possible Sacramento teachers strike

The Sacramento City Teachers Association, or SCTA, has told educators and parents to prepare for a strike. SCTA has been in contract negotiations with the Sacramento City Unified School District. If they do not reach an agreement by the end of Tuesday night, the union has said teachers and staff will be on the picket line in front of schools Wednesday morning. In the event of a strike, the district has said all schools will close, starting Wednesday until the strike comes to an end. Sports and other extracurricular activities will also be canceled.