Families in Beijing ring in Lunar New Year

STORY: "I think for many Chinese, new year means reunion means to get people, family, to get together. It’s about time after two years of pandemic, and I think more importantly people want to get up, want to feel the atmosphere, so this is a good time where families get together to be with their relatives and friends," said Felix Chua, General Manager of Beijing's Shangri-La Hotel.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese people are traveling across the country for holiday reunions that had been suspended under recently eased COVID curbs.