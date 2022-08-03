Falmouth 10-year-old wins at Junior Olympics
Falmouth 10-year-old Jonah Magnusson won the 1500 meter run over the weekend.
Toronto's Josh Liendo swam to a 100-metre butterfly gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. The 19-year-old's time of 51.24 seconds was good enough to edge silver medallist James Guy of England by 0.16 seconds. Australia's Matthew Temple took bronze. Fellow Canadian Finlay Knox was seventh. "That was super, super cool," Liendo said. "It's just been fun, it's been a great experience, and there's more to come, so I'm excited." L
When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah had just given up a solo home run to Willi Castro when his night got even worse. Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a comebacker that went off of Manoah's throwing elbow, dropping the burly Toronto ace to his knees. The ball bounced toward shortstop Santiago Espinal, who got the out at first but Manoah missed the whole play. Head athletic trainer Jose Julian Ministral immediately came out of the Blue Jays' dugout to check Manoah and ultimately made
Rather than taking it easy in retirement, Stephanie Labbé decided to hit the road. After playing in her last game as a professional in April, the former Canadian women's team goalkeeper embarked on a cross-country tour over the last two months in which she held youth player clinics in more than 30 communities for boys and girls ages nine to 13. Labbé, a 35-year-old from Edmonton, hoped that the clinics inspired the next generation of young girls who'll one day play for Canada. Just as important,
CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired two-time all-star Whit Merrifield and solidified their bullpen by adding right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop before Tuesday's Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Jays acquired Merrifield just before the 6 p.m. ET deadline from Kansas City for pitcher Max Castillo and prospect Samad Taylor. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals who couldn't accompany the team for a four-game series in Toronto last month because he was not vaccinated against CO
The Blue Jays added to their roster with three deals at the trade deadline. Here's how we rate them.
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's Maggie Mac Neil added another victory to her illustrious swimming resume. The Olympic and world champion won the women's 100-metre butterfly on Saturday at the Commonwealth Games, while Nicolas-Guy Turbide raced to gold in the Para 50 freestyle. Mac Neil, a 22-year-old from London, Ont., raced to a Games record of 56.36 seconds, edging Australia's Emma McKeon (56.38). She then teamed up with Summer McIntosh, Katerine Savard and Rebecca Smith to win bronze in
HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first
Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett has lofty expectations. "Without being so bold as to promise it, as a team sport going into the next Summer Olympics and definitely into 2028, Canada Basketball could be in a position to be bringing home four amazing stories with four amazing medals," Bartlett told CBC Sports. That would include podium appearances by men's and women's teams in traditional five-on-five basketball, plus two more in 3x3. Only the women's five-on-five team qualifi
DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, it might be a two-man race," Finau said. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. “I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and T
Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa
TORONTO — As Toronto Blue Jays management attempts to improve its roster before Tuesday's trade deadline, a pair of acquisitions in the past 12 months, Jose Berrios and Matt Chapman continue to enjoy their most productive stints with their new team. Berrios pitched another sound seven innings with seven strikeouts and surrendered only one run on three hits in the Blue Jays (57-45) 4-1 victory against the light-hitting Detroit Tigers (41-62) on Sunday. Chapman drilled a two-run, two-out homer in
This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national
MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball
Toronto FC has loaned Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg to Nashville SC for the rest of the 2022 season. Nashville also gets a 2022 international roster spot from Toronto and the option to make the loan a permanent move in 2023. In exchange, Toronto receives US$225,000 in 2022 general allocation money. "Jacob is a versatile wide player with rapid pace that makes him a constant threat,” Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said in a statement. “We are excited to add him as he has the potential to provide a d
TORONTO — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has been named the top seed for the upcoming National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Montreal, while Iga Swiatek is the top seed for the women's event in Toronto. Tennis Canada announced the seedings Monday, based on that day's release of the most recent ATP and WTA rankings. Both Medvedev and Swiatek are world No. 1 players. Other seeded players for the men's tournament include five-time champion Rafael Nadal as the second seed, third-seed Carl
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins met with the media to discuss the moves the team made at Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
Elissa Isadore couldn't stop smiling after winning a medal in athletics at the Tony Cote First Nations Summer Games. Isadore, 14, is one of thousands of young athletes from across Saskatchewan competing in events being held in Saskatoon and Whitecap Dakota First Nations this week. However, her journey to the Games was like a marathon on its own. Isadore lives in Fond du Lac, an isolated community on Lake Athabasca, about 800 kilometres as the crow flies from Saskatoon. It's closer to the border