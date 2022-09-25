Fallen Trees Take Down Powerlines as Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona Fiona Hits Nova Scotia

Hundreds of thousands remained without power across Nova Scotia on Saturday evening, September 24, after Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona made landfall on Canada’s Atlantic Coast.

Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia shortly after 3:00 am, provincial authorities said. A power outage map for Nova Scotia showed nearly 300,000 people without electricity as of 11:58 pm.

The Nova Scotia Government said winds of up to 140 km/h (87 mph) had been reported, with coastal gusts as high as 160 km/h (99 mph). The province requested federal assistance.

Footage taken by Troy Claridge shows fallen trees and branches in Truro, a town an hour’s drive north of Halifax that offiicials said received 150mm of rain. Powerlines can be seen draped across a street. Credit: Troy Claridge via Storyful

