Fallen state troopers honored with memorial outside New Hampshire State Police headquarters

STORY: This rare albino Eurasian Otter was spotted in IraqLocation: Balad, Iraq Fisherman Nasser Latif pulled the animalfrom the Tigris river in a fishing netHe posted a video of his find onlineIt attracted numerous purchase offersMAHDI LAITH, HEAD OF MEDIA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS, IRAQI GREEN CLIMATE ORGANIZATION:"The price went up a lot, up to 50,000 or 75,000 USD for this animal. And we are really thanking the fisherman who fished this animal for refusing to accept these temptations and for preserving this animal without selling it, trading it, or without (allowing it to) exit Iraq's borders."Latif says he is keeping the otter inan enclosure by the riverbankExperts are worried the animal couldbe caught by others if releasedIraq’s ministry of environment isstudying whether the otter should berehabilitated and released ortransferred to a zoo in Baghdad"This animal faces many threats so we need to protect this animal as much as we can and put an end to the hunting and killing of these animals and protect them in Iraq's environment."