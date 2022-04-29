Fallen Marine remembered for his selflessness
A 22-year-old former U.S. Marine has been killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia in what's the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. (April 29)
MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions has left the Major League Soccer club in a favourable place after a slow start to the season. With three of those results coming against top-four teams in MLS's Eastern Conference and another against Mexican giants Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League play, the club has shown that it’s thriving with a less congested schedule. Montreal will also have the chance to join that top four when they host Atlanta United on Saturday at S
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with
TORONTO — An unused substitute in Toronto FC's last two games, forward Ayo Akinola is still waiting for liftoff. It's been a long road back from knee surgery last August. But the 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been cleared to play and says his time is coming. "It's nearly nine months now. Any time my name is called upon to come on the field, I know I'll be ready for it," he said after training Wednesday. "From what the doctors and medical staff told me I'm pretty much ahead of schedule," h
The Canadian women's rugby sevens team returns to action on home soil this weekend, almost a year to the day that coach John Tait stepped down in the wake of an independent review into a complaint from current and former players. The investigation by Win Win HR Solutions Inc. found no breaches of Rugby Canada's harassment and bullying policy but concluded Tait's position at the team's helm was untenable. Jack Hanratty, the Canadian team's third interim coach since Tait resigned, will be in charg
In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h
CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?
While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.
The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't suited up for playoff game in front of more than a handful of fans in over 1,100 days. The wait has been similar for the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have gone nearly five years since their last playoff contest before a live crowd. COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. Near-capacity arenas started to return south of the border in time for last season's playoffs, but
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.
PHILADELPHIA — In enemy territory, and on the biggest stage for many of them, the young Toronto Raptors could have withered without their all-star point guard in Philadelphia on Monday night. But in a season rife with injuries, the Raptors have learned to win with — and without — the guiding hand of Fred VanVleet. Hours after VanVleet announced he was out for Game 5 with a strained left hip flexor, the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-88, holding off elimination for the second time in as
The Kansas City Current picked up a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday and clinched a berth into the NWSL semifinals. Kansas City opened the scoring in the 50th minute as Alexis Loera got the goal which was assisted by Elyse Bennett. The lead wasn't for long, as Chicago tied the score just two minutes later as Saint-Charles-Borromee, Que., native Bianca St. Georges found the back of the net. She played all 90 minutes in the game. Kristen Hamilton then buried what would be the game-winn
The San Jose Sharks-Vegas Golden Knights rivalry is hitting new levels of petty with each passing day.
WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change
DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nasa Hataoka ran away with DIO Implant LA Open on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club to open the LPGA Tour's two-week run in the Los Angeles area. Four strokes ahead entering the round after Jin Young Ko's late meltdown Saturday, Hataoka closed with a 4-under 67 for a five-stroke victory over Hannah Green. Hataoka finished at 15-under 269, a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Brooke Henderson. The 23-year-old Japanese player won her sixth LPGA Tour title a week aft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe
Since the news that Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur died, Quebecers have flooded social media channels with their anecdotes of having crossed paths with le Démon Blond. Minnie Grey's story is a little off the beaten track. It's 1988, and Grey was the young third vice-president of the Makivik Corporation, which represents the Inuit of Nunavik. At the time, she had spearheaded a project to build Nunavik's first hockey arena in her home village of Inukjuak, on Hudson Bay. When it was built and
From requesting a trade to scoring 20 goals in a season, Ilya Mikheyev has become integral to the Maple Leafs offence and the Russian forward will have a major role to play if Toronto is to go deep in the NHL playoffs.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but