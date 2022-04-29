Fallen Marine remembered for his selflessness

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — An unused substitute in Toronto FC's last two games, forward Ayo Akinola is still waiting for liftoff. It's been a long road back from knee surgery last August. But the 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been cleared to play and says his time is coming. "It's nearly nine months now. Any time my name is called upon to come on the field, I know I'll be ready for it," he said after training Wednesday. "From what the doctors and medical staff told me I'm pretty much ahead of schedule," h