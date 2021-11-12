Fall Mt, Somersworth ready for D-4 Title

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:10 to lift the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109 on Thursday night.
Three Blue Jays were rewarded for absolutely raking in 2021.
Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was placed by the Senators into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol late Thursday, the third Ottawa player to be added to the list in one day.
Leon Draisaitl has spent just over half of the current NHL season playing on Connor McDavid's wing during 5-on-5 play, and it appears that the German's confidence may be running off on his captain, who is putting up Hart Trophy numbers once more. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
OBJ has never been content to be a role player, which he'll almost certainly be on the Rams. But if things go sideways with a third straight team, the enigmatic wideout will have no one to blame but himself.
Three of the Blue Jays' prospects have been named Arizona Fall Stars, including catcher Gabriel Moreno.
In a recent interview, Lee reveals she and her friends were the target of anti-Asian hate.
The Boston Globe has reported extensively on the ugly situation surrounding the Danvers High hockey program. Will anything change?
Taking a look at the NHL's 11 game slate on Thursday.
The Toronto Raptors are undergoing a transformation and have some holes on the offensive end that could use remedying. The Group Chat mentions former Raptors, outside of inactive Kawhi Leonard, who could make the biggest impact on the 2021-22 team.
The biggest contributor to the Edmonton Oilers success this season may be that Connor McDavid finally feels comfortable being Connor McDavid, on the ice when scoring goals like the one against the New York Rangers, and off it where he seems to be enjoying his commercial and media work. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire offerings ahead of the sixth week of NHL action.
Are they optimistic MLB and the players union can hammer out a deal before a lockout affects the 2022 season? Sure, but it definitely won't be business as usual.
MLB's market for starting pitching has very few surefire options. Would you go for aging stars or recent breakouts? We test your inclinations with a game of 'Would you rather?'
In an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, the mother of John Doe 2 blasted Gary Bettman after he said he needed all the facts before reviewing the case. The Zone Time crew ask if it's time for the NHL Commissioner to step aside after three decades in the role, to allow the league to reset its culture in the midst of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Newton and the Panthers are together once again.
Wilson technically remained on injured reserve on Thursday, but all signs point to a return to action against Green Bay on Sunday.
OTTAWA — Jonathan Quick made 34 saves as the Los Angeles Kings shut out the Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to seven games. Anze Kopitar and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Kings (8-5-1). Filip Gustavsson gave Ottawa (3-9-1) every chance to win the game by stopping 32 shots, but the shorthanded Senators couldn’t find a way to beat Quick. Ottawa has lost its last six games at home and is 0-5-1 overall in its last six. The Senators knew they would be in tough
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit's Kelly Olynyk will miss at least six weeks with a sprained left knee. Olynyk was hurt Wednesday in the Pistons' 112-104 victory over the Houston Rockets, limping off the court in the fourth quarter. The Pistons said he underwent testing Thursday that revealed a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The team said Olynyk would be re-evaluated in six weeks by team medical personnel and updates would be provided as appropriate. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP
BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots for Edmonton, which avoided its first back-to-back losses of the season. McDavid had one assist to extend his scoring streak to 12 games to start the season. After entering the game tied for the NH