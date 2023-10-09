Fall edition of Chalk Fest at Buffalo Riverworks.
Some local artists are showing off their spooky side along Buffalo's waterfront this holiday weekend.
Some local artists are showing off their spooky side along Buffalo's waterfront this holiday weekend.
The naked body of a woman was paraded through the streets in the back of a pick-up truck on Saturday as Hamas fighters sat on her unmoving form.
The woman was identified as 25-year-old Noa Argamani. She had been attending a music festival in southern Israel with her boyfriend Avi Natan.
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son in March
RCMP on P.E.I. are looking for a man in a blue SUV who is accused of impersonating a police officer and asking a woman to get inside his vehicle.On Saturday at approximately 8:20 p.m., Queens District RCMP responded to a 911 call in the Cornwall area about a woman who had been walking her dog along Ferry Road near Pyes Lane.The woman said she was approached by a blue SUV with a lone male occupant. The man identified himself as a member of the RCMP and asked the woman to get in his vehicle as he
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Saturday that would have made California the first U.S. state to outlaw caste-based discrimination. Caste is a division of people related to birth or descent. Those at the lowest strata of the caste system, known as Dalits, have been pushing for legal protections in California and beyond. They say it is necessary to protect them from bias in housing, education and in the tech sector — where they hold key roles. Earlier this year, Seattle became
Left-wing student groups at British universities have been accused of “glorifying” the Hamas attack on Israel, despite Suella Braverman’s warning that support for the banned terrorist group would be punished.
The boy’s mom found texts between her son and the woman, police say.
Back in February, the Caricom group of Caribbean nations met in Nassau to discuss ways to reduce the chaos and violence in its biggest member state — Haiti.Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis acknowledged that the problem was too big for the bloc of small island nations to deal with on its own."What we at CARICOM have come to appreciate is that we do not have the resources to be able to deal with the Haiti problem ourselves, and we do need outside help," he said.Fortunately, added Bahamian Fore
JERUSALEM (AP) — Backed by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.” In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside the
The following statement should be uncontroversial. An organisation that kidnaps unarmed women, children and old people then parades the naked bodies of its dead victims should not be considered as a resistance movement. Hamas is what Hamas does: it is a violent Islamist terror cult. It has shown itself, in its actions in Southern Israel over the Jewish sabbath in its true anti-Semitic, misogynist colours.
Police were stationed outside Jewish places of worship in Vancouver on Saturday, as community members gathered for a Shabbat marked by shock and mourning in the wake of the sudden outbreak of violence in the Middle East.A conflict between Israeli forces and militants from Gaza erupted earlier in the day after Hamas, which rules the Palestinian territory, carried out multiple surprise attacks in Israeli territory. By the end of the day, both sides each reported more than 200 people dead. Although
The 11-year-old threatened the bicycle owner, who was sitting in his pickup truck, with a knife, police say.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on Saturday, the country's national disaster authority said. The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified. Local authorities gave an estimate of 100 people killed and 500 injured, according to the same update from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The update also said 465 hous
Elizabeth Carrero of Miami Gardens has been charged with one count of child neglect, according to multiple outlets
Families described identifying kidnapped loved ones on social media video
The ongoing strike at Ontario's public broadcaster TVO involves just 74 employees, but the fate of their contract talks could have implications both for Premier Doug Ford's government and among the 1.2 million people in the province's public sector workforce.The unionized journalists and educators represented by the Canadian Media Guild (CMG) have been on strike since Aug. 21, and recently rejected the below-inflation wage increases in what TVO management called its final offer. With inflation r
The military vows to leave no one behind, but the journalist describes it as "an almost impossible task" The post CNN’s Nic Robertson Chokes Up Covering Hopes of Rescuing Israeli Hostages (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Robert Edmond Davis, 19, was identified as the suspect, who police say Kruger was trying to help when he was killed
The Metropolitan Police has vowed to take a “zero tolerance” approach to criminal displays of support for the attacks on Israel.
Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested in late September by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the 1996 murder of the rapper