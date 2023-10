Fall colors filled the Adirondack Mountains in New York on Tuesday, October 3, as foliage in the north of the state neared peak.

This footage was posted to X by user @RodneyChaiWX and shows the view from the Rocky Peak Ridge in Keene.

The trees were also in their autumn beauty in Maine, Vermont, Utah, Colorado, and Michigan. Credit: @RodneyChaiWX via Storyful