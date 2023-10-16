Fall Beauty Finds | Morning Blend

The Daily Beast

Israel Defense ForcesIsraeli Defense Forces announced Sunday that they had killed a Hamas commander they believe is responsible for an attack on a planned community near the Gaza border, called a kibbutz. A statement released by the military said Billal Al Kedra, the a commander of Hamas’ southern Khan Yunis Nukhba commando forces, was “neutralized” in Gaza on Saturday following intelligence reports of his location. The army claimed Al Kedra led the attack on Kibbutz Nirim on Oct. 7, and while t