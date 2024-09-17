Falcons vs. Eagles highlights Week 2
Check out the highlights between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of NFL action.
A.J. Brown was downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Kirk Cousins came up with the clutch drive for a win when the Falcons needed it.
It's time for a moment to breathe after all that Week 1 action. Tera Roberts breaks down some of the lackluster performances we saw on Sunday.
The Eagles and Packers will play a historic game in Brazil. There are always severe overreactions to Week 1, and given how the Packers and Eagles seasons flipped last season, both fan bases will spend all weekend overanalyzing whatever happens Friday.
The first NFL drive in São Paulo ended in something weird.
The Packers' situation went from bad to worse at the end of their season-opening loss to the Eagles.
The Philadelphia Eagles issued a statement saying they are working to take down satirical bus station ads that make it appear as if the team is endorsing a political candidate.
The Cardinals chose Clayton Tune to be their backup quarterback.
The Chiefs have two narrow wins and some key injuries.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo suffered a calf strain that should sideline him for "a couple of weeks," according to coach Kyle Shanahan.
The Panthers aren't waiting for Bryce Young to improve.
No. 17 Notre Dame lost two starting linemen, one on offense and defense, in their 66-7 win over Purdue.
Every week in the NFL season brings a host of new questions … and answers some old ones, too. Let’s run down what we learned in Week 2.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may miss Week 3's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe after suffering an abdominal injury versus UTSA.
Isiah Pacheco has a fractured bone in his calf and will miss at least four weeks.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and reactions from every game in the Week 2 NFL Sunday slate.
Joe Mixon left the game with what appeared to be a hip drop tackle.
Young will continue to start for Carolina. Is it the right decision for Young or the Panthers?
Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns as the Saints rolled in Dallas for the most surprising 2-0 start in the NFL.
Need an early boost for Week 3? Consider these three fantasy football waiver wire pickup suggestions.