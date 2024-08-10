Falcons vs. Dolphins highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch all of the highlights from the preseason matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason.
Watch all of the highlights from the preseason matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason.
Kirk Cousins didn't play in the Falcons' preseason opener.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Rondale Moore was carted off the field at practice Wednesday.
The Hall of Fame Game was called late in the third quarter after storms battered the Canton, Ohio, area on Thursday night.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get together and throw a few QBs in the confidence meter before giving their way too early Super Bowl LIX picks.
New first-down technology will be used in some preseason games.
The Jets have a conundrum regarding their QB's preseason status.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Harbaugh was punished by the NCAA earlier in the week for his lack of cooperation in a recruiting investigation.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there’s a possibility we see pro baseball players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Braves and Reds taking their game next year to the racetrack and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.
The ACC and one of its most premier brands are locked in a legal fight.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.
Just four races remain in the regular season and 12 drivers have already scored wins in 2024.
Foles, 35, became an instant legend in Philadelphia after leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl LII.
Stephen Curry led the U.S. with 36 points.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.