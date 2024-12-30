Falcons vs. Commanders highlights Week 17
Watch highlights from the Week 17 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders during the 2024 NFL season.
Watch highlights from the Week 17 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders during the 2024 NFL season.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
The final week of the NFL season is here.
Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, was honored by sports leagues and teams within his native Georgia.
With fantasy football championships on the line in most leagues, Matt Harmon outlines the three matchups most likely to determine winners and losers.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
Think about how bad that win over the Raiders had to feel in order to make this move.
Michael Penix Jr. is slated to finish the Falcons' season at quarterback with the playoffs at stake.
A win is a win in the NFL. Just don’t expect Atlanta to clip this one for the highlight reel.
It wasn't pretty, but Washington got the victory over New Orleans, continuing a playoff push.
Washington's rookie quarterback sits down for a revealing interview with Travis Scott and Kevin Durant.
Nate Tice & Charles McDonald react to Week 13's best Sunday games including an ugly Falcons loss to the Chargers, the Eagles continuing to look strong against a tough Ravens team and more Jets sadness, what else?
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from the championship round in Week 17.
The Packers lost yet again to one of the NFL's elite teams.
Gumbel worked 25 years at CBS, which paid homage to the longtime broadcaster during Week 17's "The NFL Today" pregame show.
The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
The Trojans got a Week 1 win over LSU and beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.