Falcons to sign Kirk Cousins, get potential top-10 QB

The Canadian Press

Kirk Cousins is leaving Minnesota for Atlanta, landing another big contract with a well-timed foray into free agency. Cousins agreed Monday to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed with the Falcons, according to a person with knowledge of the terms, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the deal can't be signed until Wednesday when the new league year begins. Cousins gets a $50 million signing bonus and his salaries for 2024 and 2025 are fully g