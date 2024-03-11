Falcons to sign Kirk Cousins, get potential top-10 QB
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the 4-year, $180 million deal for the former Vikings quarterback, who’s coming off an Achilles injury and turns 36 years old in August.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
Kirk Cousins is leaving Minnesota for Atlanta, landing another big contract with a well-timed foray into free agency. Cousins agreed Monday to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed with the Falcons, according to a person with knowledge of the terms, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the deal can't be signed until Wednesday when the new league year begins. Cousins gets a $50 million signing bonus and his salaries for 2024 and 2025 are fully g
Russell Wilson is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary. Wilson posted his intentions on X, the platform former
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are replacing four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry with Tony Pollard. Pollard and the Titans agreed Monday to a $24 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday when the NFL's new league year begins. The Titans drafted Tyjae Spears last season. Spears was the backup to Henry.
A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. The move brings Jones home — he was born and raised in Jacksonville — and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence
The Titans will have a brand new look at running back this season.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third baseman J.D. Davis was released by the San Francisco Giants on Monday after beating the team last month in salary arbitration and will get just over $1.1 million in termination pay rather than a $6.9 million salary. Davis was awarded the salary by a three-person panel rather than the team's $6.55 million offer. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, negotiated contracts for arbitration-eligible players are guaranteed, while salaries decided by an arbitra
