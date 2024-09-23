Falcons induct owner Arthur Blank into teams Ring of Honor
Atlanta Falcons induct owner Arthur Blank into teams Ring of Honor.
The Falcons had chances to knock off the Chiefs and couldn't do it.
It's time for a moment to breathe after all that Week 1 action. Tera Roberts breaks down some of the lackluster performances we saw on Sunday.
Mahomes had little trouble finding the open man, but he had a very un-Mahomes-ian vibe to his game. He knows “vibes” don’t show up in box scores or advanced metrics. But he knows something is off.
Another nail-biter for the Chiefs and the Falcons on Sunday Night Football
In today's edition: NFL favorites continue to fall, Europe takes the Laver Cup, WNBA end-of-season awards, Ohtani is still on fire, and more.
Week 3's Sunday slate had upsets, comebacks and some downright confusing results. Pinch hitting in the host chair for Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski joins Andy Behrens to breakdown all the fantasy implications from Sunday's action. The two determine which games you should care the most about from a fantasy perspective, the games you should care about a little and the games that could have been an email:
New York was dominant from start to finish, outscoring Atlanta 29-16 in the first quarter, and the Aces began their title defense on a positive note as well.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game recap of Week 3.
The Reds will miss the playoffs for the fifth time under David Bell's tenure this fall.
Drake London scored a big touchdown on Monday. Neither he, the Falcons nor the NFL are happy with what he did next.
The 1962 Mets and the 2024 White Sox are the only teams that lost 120 games.
The Volunteers won on the road at Oklahoma on Saturday.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown reportedly offered to step down after the Tar Heels' 70–50 loss at home to James Madison. However, he backed off from that later.
The Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
This college football season is still devoid of major upsets, but some teams have played tougher schedules than others.
Fautanu, a first-round pick out of Washington, suffered a knee injury during practice on Friday.
The 2024 Cardinals were average in run prevention and below average in run production.
Follow along as we cover all the action on a busy college football Saturday.
The Falcons hosted students from a school shooting days earlier.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk signals the red flag on these five players and an entire team's backfield in Week 3.