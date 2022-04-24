'It's all fake toughness anyways': Pascal Siakam discusses Joel Embiid staring him down

Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Manchester United team on Saturday after missing a game while grieving the death of his newborn son. The Portugal star raised his left arm and pointed to the sky in a subdued celebration of his 100th Premier League goal, coming in the first half at Arsenal after the home fans had risen to applaud United's No. 7 when the clock hit the seventh minute in a show of solidarity. Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that one of their newborn twins had died.