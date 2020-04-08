'Fake doctors' Olivia Wilde, Patrick Dempsey and more make PSA thanking health care superheroes
Olivia Wilde, Patrick Dempsey and Neil Patrick Harris are among a group of actors appearing in a new PSA for the First Responders First fund — which supplies equipment and resources for first responders — on World Health Day. Wilde, who first shared the video, wrote, “On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes ... of this crisis.”
